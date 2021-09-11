Queen offers 'thoughts and prayers' on 9/11 anniversary

The U.S. national anthem had also been played at Buckingham Palace 20 years ago on Sept. 12, 2001, a mark of solidarity with the United States.

U.S. Ambassador Philip Reeker thanked the queen for the gesture.

“Speaking for the United States, we have no closer ally and no closer friend, in good times and in bad times, and we are very much reminded of that today ... through the enduring relationship between our two countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also remembered the attacks, issuing a statement ahead of the anniversary saying that the terrorists had failed to “shake our belief in freedom and democracy."

“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”

Sixty-seven British nationals were among the almost 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.

Caption Military personnel arriving for the Guard Change at Windsor Castle, ahead of a minute's silence to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack on the United States, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Almost 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons