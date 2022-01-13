Queen removes Prince Andrew's military roles, patronages

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement added.

The queen is head of the armed forces and honorary military appointments are given by her.

Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, after a BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein drew widespread criticism. But he had retained his honorary titles, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy, until now.

A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001, when she was 17, by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Epstein, who she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.

He stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations.

Andrew's lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Palace officials have declined to comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”

Caption Members of the British Military's 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards Corps of Drums take part in the changing of the guard ceremony outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, where Prince Andrew residence is nearby in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. Stressing Wednesday that he wasn't ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew's lawyers that Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

