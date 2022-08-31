Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time

The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence.

Officials said that Johnson will travel to Balmoral, the queen's summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to formally tender his resignation on Tuesday. His replacement — either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, the two finalists in the Conservative Party leadership race — will also make the trip on the same day.