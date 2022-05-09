dayton-daily-news logo
X

Queen won't attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

Nation & World
37 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend.

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

In Other News
1
Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement
2
Arizona Supreme Court won't review competency in death case
3
Wisconsin anti-abortion office fire investigation ongoing
4
Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress
5
More human remains in Lake Mead found amid water level drop
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top