Questions and anger over Chicago's lack of foot chase policy

Jonathan Smith, an attorney and former section chief of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division who served as a consultant on the consent decree, said one of the reasons Chicago doesn't have a foot pursuit policy is that police departments are reluctant to make changes until they must.

"Sometimes it takes incidents like these to see the cost of noncompliance," said Smith, referring to the fatal police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29 and of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez two days later.

Christy Lopez, a Georgetown University law professor who led the Justice Department’s probe of the city’s police force following the police killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald, said it isn't that surprising that Chicago doesn't have a foot pursuit policy because most agencies don't.

“On the other hand, they were told several years ago that this is a problem and it’s dangerous,” she said.

Since the deaths of Toledo and Alvarez, who video shows were holding handguns right before or as officers shot them, Lightfoot has said it's “way past time” for the police department to act on a pursuit policy. Her office didn't respond to requests for comment about why a policy hadn't already been put in place, but according to the Chicago Sun-Times, she recently said, "Unfortunately, the final version of the consent decree, put this issue off for several years.”

Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor who has extensively studied the police department and its use of force, said there is nothing in the decree that has prevented Lightfoot or the department from creating a policy.

“The only reason why there isn’t one (a policy) in place is because the mayor and the police department have refused to act,” he said.

Robert Boik, who is heading the department’s effort to comply with the consent decree, said it isn't true that the department has been dragging its heels on the issue.

“We are meeting the deadlines,” said Boik, the department's executive director for constitutional policing and reform. “We aren't waiting to be told what to do.”

He pointed out that the order to create a foot pursuit policy as part of the consent decree was only issued in early March, and that the department has already followed the decree's directive to create a training bulletin for officers and has seen to it that the vast majority of officers have studied it.

He said the department is on pace to have a temporary policy in place to meet the mayor's deadline of the start of summer and to have a permanent policy by September, after the original July 1 deadline was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.