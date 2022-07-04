Quieter Kyrgios overcomes shoulder, US foe at Wimbledon

After Nakashima evened things by taking the fourth set with a break, then went up 1-0 in the fifth, Kyrgios surged to the finish. He earned five games in a row, before serving it out and closing this way from love-30: cross-court forehand passing winner; hanging in on an 11-stroke exchange until Nakashima missed a backhand; 134 mph service winner; forehand volley winner.

“I've played a lot of tennis in the last month and a half. I'm just proud of the way I steadied the ship,” Kyrgios said. “Honestly that’s what I was thinking about: I’ve never lost a five-set match here. ... I was like, ‘I’ve been here before. I've done it before.'”

This will be Kyrgios' third appearance in a major quarterfinal. The others came as a teenager at Wimbledon in 2014 — when he surprised then-No. 1 Rafael Nadal along the way — and at the Australian Open in 2015.

“I stepped out here against one of the greatest of all time and beat Nadal,” Kyrgios said. “So these are all things I have in the back of my mind.”

Kyrgios next faces unseeded Cristian Garin, a 26-year-old from Chile who authored the fortnight's first comeback from two sets down, saving two match points and turning things around to defeat No. 19 seed Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-6) after more than 4 1/2 hours.

Garin, who is ranked 43rd, reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in his 15th major appearance.

The other quarterfinal on their half of the draw will be No. 11 Taylor Fritz against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or No. 21 Botic van de Zandschulp. Fritz, a 24-year-old American, has yet to drop a set and will be making his major quarterfinal debut after defeating qualifier Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

In the first women's fourth-round match Monday, 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic. Rybakina leads the tour in aces this season and added six to her total, helping her double up Martic in winners, 26-13.

Rybakina now faces Alize Cornet — who ended No. 1 Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak on Saturday — or Ajla Tomljanovic. Later women's contests were two-time major champion Simona Halep against No. 4 Paula Badosa, and No. 20 Amanda Anisimova (who eliminated Coco Gauff last week) against Harmony Tan (who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round).

