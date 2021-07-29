Quintet of US post players may be best group ever assembled

What makes this group even more dangerous then some of the previous U.S. teams that had stellar post players like Lisa Leslie, Venus Lacy, Yolanda Griffith and Tina Thompson isn't just the group's size, but as Stewart said, their versatility.

Stewart starts at the wing for this team — not her normal position. Charles has developed into a solid 3-point shooter. She’s making 37% from behind the arc this year in the WNBA while averaging a career-best 26.3 points — tops in the league.

Griner and Fowles, who are probably the most traditional of the post players have also developed mid-range shots. Griner, who is playing in her second Olympics, said it's scary how good this group can be.

“We have bigs that shoot 3s, feasting down low. handling the rock. it makes it really tough," she said. “It's tough to guard any of them on a night by themselves, put all of us together and that's a whole group I don't want to go against.”

Wilson, the rookie of the group, led the team in scoring in the opening win with 19 points.

“We are all very different and bring so many different aspects to the game,” the reigning WNBA MVP said. “We can be an inside-out team and have a high low game. To be one of the youngest of the post group I’m being a sponge to it all and taking it all in.”

While Nigeria tried to battle with the U.S. down low, the Americans next opponent has already said they won't even try. Japan's coach Tom Hovasse said that he’s going to have one of his “taller” players guard Griner when the two teams play on Friday.

“I’ll be guarding Brittney Griner with a 6-footer. That’s a challenge,” he said with a smile. “I always look at it as the opposite. We’re always going to be small. Brittney Griner’s going to have to guard a 6-foot player on the perimeter who shoots 3s. They have to go up and down the court. That’s looking at it as the glass is half full.”

United States' Brittney Griner (15) reacts during women's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Nigeria's Victoria Macaulay (25) is blocked by United States' Brittney Griner (15) during a women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Gregory Shamus Credit: Gregory Shamus

United States' Breanna Stewart (10) battles for a rebound against Nigeria's Oderah Chidom (22) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay