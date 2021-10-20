R. Kelly's Chicago trial on federal sex charges set Aug. 1

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber appeared to have wanted the trial in Chicago to begin earlier, but he set it for Aug. 1 after one of Kelly's attorneys, Steven Greenberg, said that he another of Kelly's attorneys will be in trial on other cases through July.

Attorneys told the judge during the brief hearing that they estimated the trial of Kelly and co-defendants Derrell McDavid and Milton “June” Brown would last three to four weeks.