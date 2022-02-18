Raccoon falls through ceiling into packed LSU dining hall

“I am just scared that my bag has a disease,” she said. “Right now it’s funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone.”

One of her friends, freshman Hannah Accius, said students got the raccoon into an area where it couldn't run out.

“The raccoon was making its way toward me. It stopped and climbed onto my friend Danielle’s bag. Animal Control finally came and tried to catch it in a trash can. A cook even tried to use a basket to catch it. It was a mess,” she said.

Eventually, she said, it was caught.