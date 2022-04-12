Rachel Maddow returns to MSNBC, will switch to once a week

Yet MSNBC's ratings in her time slot tumbled in her absence, even with coverage of a gripping news event, the Ukraine war. MSNBC is not alone in questions about its 9 p.m. Eastern hour: CNN hasn't named a full-time replacement for its former ratings leader, Chris Cuomo, since he was fired in December.

The plan leaves MSNBC executives in an awkward spot. While it has been reported that MSNBC signed a new contract with Maddow that gives her additional flexibility, executives have not publicly addressed that deal, or Maddow's announcement Monday. It seems, at least for the time being, the network will be happy to get as much as it can from Maddow and leave the light on if she someday decides to do more.

Maddow said she had originally thought she might need another hiatus from her show this year but has determined that she won't.