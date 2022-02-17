Racial slurs aired at hate crime trial in Arbery killing

Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash took the stand after an FBI analyst testified Wednesday that two of the defendants frequently used racial slurs in U.S. District Court in the port city of Brunswick. Arbery was fatally shot just outside the city limits nearly two years ago. The white men who pursued him pleaded not guilty to violating his civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.

Rash said the owner of the unfinished home had sent him security camera videos of a young Black man, later identified as Arbery, and a white couple entering the construction site in the months leading up to Arbery’s death. The officer said that if he had made contact with any of them, he would have warned them that the homeowner did not want them on the property and that if they were found there again they would be arrested for trespass.