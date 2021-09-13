Raducanu's US Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23

Karolina Pliskova is now No. 3, and Elina Svitolina is No. 4 after each moved up a spot by getting to the quarterfinals in New York.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic is still comfortably ahead of No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the ATP rankings after Medvedev beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open men's final Sunday. That prevented Djokovic from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam — and from breaking the men's career record of 20 major titles he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Asked whether he might adjust his schedule to try to overtake Djokovic by the end of the season, Medvedev replied, “I think, honestly, it’s almost impossible.”

“That’s not my first goal in my mind — to try to achieve it this year,” said Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia who was the runner-up to Djokovic at this year's Australian Open and to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open. “If I manage to do it one day, it’s great.”

Two players who made their major quarterfinal debuts at the U.S. Open made substantial jumps: South Africa's Lloyd Harris rose 15 spots to No. 31, and Spain's 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz went up 17 spots to No. 38.

Two Americans moved into the Top 20 for the first time Monday: Coco Gauff, 17, is No. 19 in the WTA rankings; Reilly Opelka, 24, is No. 19 in the ATP rankings.

Caption Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, left, congratulates Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, after Medvedev won the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo