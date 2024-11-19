Breaking: Trump border czar: Protection for Haitians in Springfield can ‘end tomorrow’

Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match before retirement

Rafael Nadal has lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup in what may have been the last match of his career
Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal during the national anthem ahead of a Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal during the national anthem ahead of a Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Nation & World
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup on Tuesday in what may have been the last match of the Spaniard's career.

Nadal is retiring from professional tennis after the team event in Malaga, and he will not get to play again if Spain loses the second singles match against the Netherlands later Tuesday.

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor in the other singles, and if the best-of-three series remains tied, it will be Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers for Spain against van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof for the Netherlands in the deciding doubles.

Spain will play again in Friday's semifinal if it rallies to defeat the Dutch.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal competes against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal competes against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Netherlands' tennis player Botic Van De Zandschulp competes against Spain's Rafael Nadal during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal reacts during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal competes against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal competes against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal reacts during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

