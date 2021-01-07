Rafael Payare to head Montreal Symphony starting in 2022-23

He was in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he served as music director of the Ulster Orchestra from 2014-19, when Montreal orchestra CEO Madeleine Careau and another official visited him in January 2019 as part of the recruiting process.

Trained as a French horn player, Payare is a graduate of the El Sistema music program in Venezuela and won the 2012 Malko Competition for Young Conductors, held in Denmark. He is married to cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and they frequently perform together.

Payare, who lives in San Diego and Berlin, thinks back to the influence on him of Abbado, Barenboim, Maazel and Bernard Haitink,

“Somehow they stay present, maybe a sound or maybe there was a comment that they said,” he recalled, “one of the voices that you have in your head.”

He will serve as music director designate in 2021-22 with a five-to-six week commitment, then spend 14 to 16 weeks annually as music director, in addition to 10 weeks a season in San Diego.

Initial Montreal programming will depend on what artists are available as the novel coronavirus pandemic alleviates. Payare has spent most of his time during the pandemic in San Diego.

