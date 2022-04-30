Rahm grabs 2-shot lead going into weekend at Mexico Open

Rahm was two shots higher then his opening round, in which the Spaniard never had to deal with the wind until the final four holes. This was one felt even better.

“I feel like I might be a little bit more satisfied with today's score than yesterday,” Rahm said. “Yesterday I felt like I was really under control and relatively speaking stress free. Today was a bit more of a grind, but still a really good round of golf.”

Patrick Reed ran off two late birdies and was poised to close out his round with a third in a row until a pedestrian pitch from just short of the green on the par-5 18th. He had to settle for par and a 66, leaving him in a large group that was three shots behind.

Cameron Champ, who played alongside Rahm and handled the wind with his penetrating ball flight, had a 66 to reach 9-under 133. Champ and Reed were joined by Trey Mullinax (69), Adam Long (66) and Andrew Novak (67).

Rahm played a superb shot from a waste area well right of the green on the par-5 14th to about 3 feet. What really pleased him was his 6-iron on the par-3 ninth, over water while trying to navigate the gusts.

“The 6-iron was perfect. And having 3 feet for birdie there, it's a huge bonus,” Rahm said. “I think my iron game was really, really good today. It was really under control and in those windy conditions I was hitting it really, really solid so. I was never really too surprised where my ball was ending up and I was always in a good position.”

Smalley, a Duke graduate in his rookie year on the PGA Tour, had a runner-up finish in the Dominican Republic a month ago. Both courses have the same kind of grass on the greens, and Smalley said he picked up plenty of experience playing in the final group on the weekend, starting with the belief he can compete on tour.

He also was a quick study on the wind, that made some of the par 4s more difficult to reach than some of the 600-yard par 5s.

Smalley had a 5-iron for his second shot into the 608-yard sixth. Two holes later, he had 3-wood for his second shot on the 515-yard eighth hole, barely reaching the front of the green. That led to a beautiful lag from 65 feet for a par.

“That’s what happens when you have winds that are gusting 25,” Smalley said. “I was able to keep the ball in play and was able to get out of those holes that were playing really long, and happy I’m done with them.”

Scott Brown, Jonathan Byrd and Davis Riley, who lost in a playoff at the Valspar Championship earlier this year, were in the group at 8-under 134, four shots behind.

The cut was at 2-under 140. Among those making it to the weekend were the Ortiz brothers of Guadalajara — Alvaro shot 69 and was at 5-under 137, while Carlos, a PGA Tour winner, had a 69 and was at 3-under 139. Abraham Ancer, part of 10 Mexican players in the field and No. 20 in the world ranking, had a 69 and made the cut on the number.

The task for everyone is chasing Rahm, going for his first victory of the year.

“I’ve been playing really good,” he said. “I can’t really complain about anything I’m doing right now, so hopefully I can keep that good ball-striking going and keep rolling it the way I have.”

Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds up his ball as he finishes on the 18th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits out of a greenside bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Spectators watch Jon Rahm, of Spain, on the 15th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Jon Rahm, of Spain, lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits his ball on the first hole fairway, during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Patrick Reed, of the United States, lines up a putt on the first hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Patrick Reed, of the United States, walks on the course at the first hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Alvaro Ortiz, of Mexico, lines up his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Carlos Ortiz, of Mexico, stands on the 13th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Carlos Ortiz, of Mexico, lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)