Raiders agree to hire Antonio Pierce as their next head coach, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be their next head coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made the announcement.
Pierce, 45, took over as Las Vegas' interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch — the team went 8-9 overall — and the players were in his corner from the beginning.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
In Other News
1
Ousted Florida Republican chair cleared of rape allegation, but police...
2
Pistol Pete, Big Bill, Danny and the Miracles: 75 years of the AP Top...
3
Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight...
4
2 weeks of winter storms kill dozens and cause cold chaos in parts of...
5
Louisiana lawmakers pass new congressional map with second...