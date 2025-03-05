Raiders extend pass rusher Maxx Crosby's contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders extended the contract of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, the club said Wednesday.
The terms weren't immediately announced.
Crosby has been one of the NFL's elite pass rushers with 59 1/2 sacks since being selected in the fourth round of the 2109 draft. He is on the verge of becoming just the third Raiders player to reach 60 sacks.
Known for playing through injuries, Crosby nevertheless missed the final four games last season because he underwent ankle surgery.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
In Other News
1
College hoops is full of versatile big men who could bust brackets in...
2
The Latest: Mayors testify in Congress as Republicans take aim at...
3
NASCAR countersues 23XI and Front Row, as well as Michael Jordan's...
4
Suspect in Kabul airport bombing during Afghanistan pullout makes court...
5
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research