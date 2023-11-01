BreakingNews
Raiders fire offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there has been no announcement.

Lombardi's ouster came the morning after the club fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Antonio Pierce is the Raiders' interim coach and Champ Kelly the interim GM. Las Vegas hosts the New York Giants on Sunday. Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-09.

