Raiders hire Bucs assistant general manager John Spytek as their GM, AP source says

Spytek, 44, replaces Tom Telesco, who was fired after just one year along with coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are still searching for a new coach.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who finished his playing career as the Bucs quarterback, is believed to have had a hand in the hiring as well as the coaching search. He and Spytek were college teammates at Michigan.

Spytek is in his second season as the Bucs assistant GM and ninth year in the organization. Tampa Bay won the NFC South for the fourth year in a row.

Las Vegas is searching for relevance in an AFC West that includes three of the NFL's top quarterbacks and three coaches who have at least made Super Bowls. The Raiders, who have made two playoff appearances since advancing to the Super Bowl in the 2002 season, have numerous holes on their roster, including at quarterback.

Because they pick sixth in this year's draft, the Raiders likely won't be in position to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami QB Cam Ward barring a trade. But they will have nearly $100 million in salary cap space, according to Over the Cap, giving Spytek numerous options in his building process.

He also will work on a new coach in setting priorities, and whether his hiring brings Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen into the mix remains to be seen. The Raiders have not requested an interview with Coen, who pulled his name out of consideration for the coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN.

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was believed to be the Raiders' main target, but he accepted the open position Tuesday with the Chicago Bears.

Former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll could receive serious consideration. He also spoke with the Bears before they hired Johnson.

The Raiders also have shown interest in Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, ex-New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl