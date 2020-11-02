Raiders OL Trent Brown remains hospitalized after IV mishap

“The most important thing is that we find out what went wrong,” Gruden said. “Our prayers are with Trent, certainly. He’s in the best possible hands he could be right now. His availability and his status are really not up for discussion right now as far as we’re concerned.”

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders before the 2019 season. He has dealt with several injuries, the positive coronavirus test and this latest mishap and has been able to play at least 10 snaps in only 11 of 23 games with the team.

Quarterback Derek Carr said he and his teammates were “a little scared” after seeing Brown get wheeled out of the locker room before the game.

The Raiders managed to regroup and won the game 16-6. Third-string tackle Brandon Parker, who was supposed to be inactive, ended up playing most of the game after Sam Young left with a knee injury in the first half.

“I think the big thing is we were all shaken up pretty good,” Gruden said. “You get shook up when you see one of your own go down and you don’t know what’s wrong with him. We were able to assure our players that he was in good hands and his signs were vital and he was doing good. We said a prayer for Trent before the game and then we went out and tried to win the game for him. It’s something that’s on our mind, weighing heavily on us right now. We hope he’s OK.”

