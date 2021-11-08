Railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates

The railroads have said that employees will be disciplined if they fail to comply with the vaccine mandate.

The unions didn't immediately respond in court to BNSF's lawsuit Monday, but in the other lawsuits they have argued the railroads were violating the terms of their contract by requiring vaccines and by offering bonuses to workers if they do get vaccinated. Both Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are offering employees $300 if they get the shots.

“The non-negotiated bonuses and unilateral decision to discipline employees who are not vaccinated functioned to undermine the collectedly-bargained agreements and reduce Norfolk Southern’s obligations under those agreements,” the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division, or SMART-TD, union said in its response to Norfolk Southern.

Leaders of the SMART-TD union and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have said they generally support workers getting vaccinated, but they don't think the railroads should require it without negotiating first.

Federal judges have yet to rule on any of these lawsuits related to the railroads' vaccine requirements.

BNSF, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific are three of the largest U.S. railroads. Spokeswomen for two other major major U.S. railroads, CSX and Kansas City Southern, said officials at those railroads are still considering whether to impose vaccine mandates in response to the executive order, but both railroads are encouraging employees to get the shots.