Rain dampens the 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

Besides the egg roll and an egg hunt, the event included a schoolhouse activity area, a reading nook, a talent show, a place to teach about farming, a photo-taking station, a physical “egg-ucation” zone with an obstacle course, and a “cafetorium” where children learned to make treats.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the Easter Egg Roll in 2020 and 2021. But the event is back this year, as the outbreak of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths has eased.
“This year we’re finally getting together again, and it’s so special,” the president told the guests.
“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth were set to add a dash of celebrity splash to the “egg-stravaganza.”
More than two dozen costumed characters were on hand, including Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, the Racing Presidents mascots for the Washington Nationals of Major League Baseball, Rosita and Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street” and Snoopy and Charlie Brown, among others.
The event kicked off at around 7 a.m., with the first of five waves of people, including kids wearing their Easter best, streaming through the White House gates.
The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.
Kids roll eggs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Brightly colored eggs are set on a table on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
People walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The White House is decorated for the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The White House is decorated for the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Colored eggs await the beginning of the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, at The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Children participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, at The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Actress Kristin Chenoweth reads to children during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, at The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Children participate in the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, at The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, walk out to participate in activities during the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, at The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
