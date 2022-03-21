Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

The fires were already blamed for the deaths of two firefighters — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires, known as the Eastland Complex, had burned nearly 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) in an area around 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Dallas and was 30% contained as of Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers told The Dallas Morning News that about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was predicted Monday in Eastland County.