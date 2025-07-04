Raleigh hits Nos. 34 and 35 to match Griffey's Mariners record for HRs before All-Star break

Raleigh topped his previous career high — set last season — in the sixth with a solo shot that chased Falter. The Mariners only mustered one other hit off the left-hander, but it was also a home run courtesy of Randy Arozarena in the fourth inning.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo (8-4) went six innings.

Key moment

The Pirates came a few inches away from taking a 2–0 lead in the first inning when Oneil Cruz lofted a pop-up toward no man’s land in left field. Arozarena made an improbable catch to end the inning and strand two Pittsburgh runners.

Key stat

Woo has worked at least six innings all 17 starts this season.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.55) was set to start Saturday against RHP Mike Burrows (1-2, 4.15).

