Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

On Saturday, thousands of protesters blocked a key traffic artery in Belgrade and in other towns, angered over two laws they say would pave the way for further projects to wreck the environment.

The hour-long blockade on Saturday led to skirmishes with police and organizers said a number of protesters were detained. In the western town of Sabac, a video emerged on social networks of unidentified thugs beating protesters with batons.

Western Serbia has been at the center of the ecological movement because of a bid by the Rio Tinto mining company to open a lithium mine in the area. The company says it will meet the highest ecological standards, but activists and experts insist the mine would destroy farmland, wildlife and Serbian rivers.

Serbia’s autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist government have dismissed the environmental protests as political. They have promised to tackle Serbia’s huge ecological problems that have piled up after decades of neglect, but stressed that they have no intention of stopping coal mining any time soon.

Vucic on Sunday downplayed the number of protesters who took part in the blockades Saturday, saying they breached the constitution by “jeopardizing the freedom of movement of other citizens."

Vucic’s government is formally seeking European Union entry, but he has instead forged close ties with Russia and China. A number of major Chinese investments, such as the purchase of a large copper and gold mine and the country's only steel mill, have considerably increased CO2 emissions in the country, environmentalists say.

Caption A street vendor holds Serbian flags during a protest for clean air in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Several thousand people have rallied in Belgrade for another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads on several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police who deployed to stop them. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

