Ralph Tavares, eldest brother of R&B quintet Tavares, dies

Tavares’ cover of the Bee Gees’ “More Than a Woman” appeared on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack along with the original. The soundtrack won a Grammy for album of the year and was a massive hit, giving the brothers wider fame and leaving them associated with disco, though their music was an amalgam of styles include R&B, funk and soul.

The group was also nominated for a Grammy in 1982 for the single, “A Penny For Your Thoughts.”

Ralph Tavares left the group in 1984, and worked for about 30 years as an officer in the Massachusetts state courts. He worked in the courtroom for the 2015 murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

"He was very humble, but he would love to tell us stories about Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder or the Bee Gees," Quinn Feno, a court-officer colleague and close friend of Ralph Tavares, told the Standard-Times of New Bedford, which first reported the singer's death.

Ralph Tavares reunited with the group in 2014 and continued performing with his brothers until his death.

“They had a show booked for Saturday night in the Poconos," Oriola said. ”We were going to celebrate his 80th birthday."

