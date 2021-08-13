Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel

The company says it will notify customers when they can schedule service. Owners with fears or questions can call (800)-853-1403.

Last month General Motors recalled more than 400,000 pickups in the U.S. for the same problem.

Documents filed in the GM recall said the inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems, the company that purchased the assets of bankrupt air bag maker Takata.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and spew shrapnel.

Stellantis said Friday that the air bags in the Ram recall do not contain ammonium nitrate.

Takata air bags caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of last year, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.