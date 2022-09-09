Ram, Salisbury repeat in men's doubles | US Open updates

Koolhof and Skupski, the No. 2 seeds, were playing at the U.S. Open for the first time as a team.

___

1:25 p.m.

The men's singles semifinals highlight the day at the U.S. Open, where play on Arthur Ashe Stadium began with the men's doubles final.

The top-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were seeking a second straight U.S. Open title in that match against the No. 2 seeds, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

That would be followed by the first semifinal between No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 27 Karen Kkachanov. Ruud was trying to reach his second major final, having lost to Rafael Nadal at this year's French Open. The other three semifinalists have all reached that level for the first time.

The night match pits No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer