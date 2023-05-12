Ramaswamy proposes raising voting age to 25, unless people serve in military or pass a test

Another rival, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 51, has made the call for a new generation of political leadership central to her campaign, even positing that cognitive testing should be required for older politicians.

Making changes to the U.S. Constitution requires approval by two-thirds of Congress, as well as three-fourths of state legislators.

The 26th Amendment, ratified in 1971, lowered the federal voting age from 21 to 18. The debate had begun decades earlier during World War II, when Congress lowered the minimum draft age to 18, prompting the slogan “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.”

States began to move toward lowering their voting ages, following a call by President Dwight Eisenhower made in 1954. More pushes for overall changes came during the Vietnam War, and, in 1970, Congress amended voting rights law, lowering the voting age in federal, state and local elections to 18.

A handful of states sued the federal government, arguing that Congress had no jurisdiction over state voting ages, with which the Supreme Court agreed. A Constitutional amendment, which superseded any state laws with thresholds higher than age 18, was swiftly passed by Congress and ratified by three-quarters of states.

As part of his proposal, Ramaswamy argued that his plan would require “no additional government bureaucracy” to administer, saying debate generated by his proposal “will itself catalyze a long overdue conversation in America about what it means to be a citizen and how to foster civic pride in the next generation.”

