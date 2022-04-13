Ramírez, Miller lead Guardians over Reds; Kwan goes hitless

The left-handed Kwan took four straight balls with the bases loaded to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the second. That was the third of three straight walks by the left-handed Lodolo, who also hit two batters in the inning.

Lodolo (0-1), the seventh overall selection in the 2019 draft, allowed seven hits and five runs with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie pitched three-hit ball for four shutout innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Eli Morgan (1-0) relieved and gave up one run and one hit in three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Lodolo hit Ramirez in the left foot with the bases loaded in the second inning.

Reds: LF Tommy Pham didn’t start after injuring his left hand in a collision with center fielder Nick Senzel on Tuesday. X-rays were negative, but Pham was scheduled for extra tests, manager David Bell said before the game. ... RHP Lucas Sims (back spasms) started and pitched one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled on Friday to make his second 2022 start in Cleveland’s home opener against the Giants.

Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 19.29) is scheduled on Thursday to make his second start of the season and first of his career at Dodger Stadium.

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan tosses his bat as he draws an RBI-walk during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado catches a foul ball for an out as he slides into the outfield wall during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians won 7-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)