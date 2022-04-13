Ramirez slam, 6 RBIs; Kwan, Guardians nick Reds' home opener

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning.

Kwan’s sacrifice fly and Ramírez’s two-run triple off Tyler Mahle made it 3-0 in the third. the score 3-0. Giménez added an RBI triple in the fourth.

Jonathan India hit a two-run double off Bieber in the sixth. Tyler Naquin's two-run homer off reliever Anthony Gose tie it.

FANCY BACKSTOP

Tyler Stephenson threw out two runners attempting to steal in the first inning — Kwan and Ramírez — becoming the first Reds catcher to do so since Jason LaRue on July 17, 1999, vs. Colorado, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

CIVIC PRIDE

Members of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals participated in pregame festivities on Tuesday. Quarterback Joe Burrow tossed the ceremonial first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase presented India with his National League Rookie of the Year award.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Catcher Luke Maile who's on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, could leave Arizona on Wednesday, work out Thursday and be available to play in Friday's home opener against the Giants.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo was scheduled to throw 30-35 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday. Castillo is on the IL list with right shoulder soreness.

UP NEXT

LHP Nick Lodolo, who the Reds selected seventh overall in the 2019 draft, will make his major league debut. RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 6.00) is scheduled to start for Cleveland.

___

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits an RBI-sacrifice fly during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Helicopters fly over the stadium during the national anthem before a baseball between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The Guardians won 10-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, left, receives the Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award presented by Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'marr Chase prior to a baseball between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster