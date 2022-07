Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies

The cigar-chomping Ramos, known for his visionary “win-win” outlook, attention to detail, a thumbs-up sign and firm handshake, served as president from 1992 to 1998, succeeding the democracy icon, Corazon Aquino. She was swept into the presidency in 1986 after an army-backed and largely peaceful “People Power” revolt toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was also a cousin of Ramos.

The uprising, which became a harbinger of change in authoritarian regimes worldwide, came after Ramos, the head of the Philippine Constabulary, and Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile withdrew their support from Marcos following a failed coup.

Roman Catholic Cardinal Jaime Sin then summoned Filipinos to surround and shield the military and constabulary camps in the capital region where the defectors and their forces dug in, sparking crucial government defections that eventually drove Marcos, his family and cronies to U.S. exile.

After Aquino rose to the presidency, Ramos became the military chief of staff and later defense secretary, successfully defending her from several violent coup attempts.

Ramos won the 1992 presidential elections and became the largely Roman Catholic nation’s first Protestant president. His term was marked by major reforms and attempts to dismantle telecommunications and other business monopolies that triggered a rare economic boom, bolstered the image of the impoverished Southeast Asian country and drew praise from business leaders and the international community.

His calm bearing in times of crises earned him the moniker "Steady Eddie.”

A son of a longtime legislator and foreign secretary, Ramos graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1950. He was a part of the Philippine combat contingent that fought in the Korean War and was also involved in the Vietnam War as a non-combat civil military engineer.

Ramos is survived by his wife, Amelita “Ming” Ramos, a school official, pianist, sports and an environmental advocate, and their four daughters. Their second child, Josephine “Jo” Ramos-Samartino, passed away in 2011.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos speaks at a news conference on Nov. 21, 2016 in suburban Makati city, east of Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos speaks at a news conference on Nov. 21, 2016 in suburban Makati city, east of Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. President Bill Clinton, left, and Philippine President Fidel Ramos toast during the state luncheon tendered by the latter in Malacaniang palace in Manila on Nov. 13, 1994. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File) Credit: Marcy Nighswander Credit: Marcy Nighswander Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. President Bill Clinton, left, and Philippine President Fidel Ramos toast during the state luncheon tendered by the latter in Malacaniang palace in Manila on Nov. 13, 1994. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File) Credit: Marcy Nighswander Credit: Marcy Nighswander

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, escorts South African President Nelson Mandela as they review an honor guard on March 1, 1997, at the Malacanang palace in Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Pat Roque, File) Credit: Pat Roque Credit: Pat Roque Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, escorts South African President Nelson Mandela as they review an honor guard on March 1, 1997, at the Malacanang palace in Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Pat Roque, File) Credit: Pat Roque Credit: Pat Roque

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, and his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin smile to photographers prior to their bilateral meeting at the Palace of the Golden Horses in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 15, 1997. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, and his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin smile to photographers prior to their bilateral meeting at the Palace of the Golden Horses in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 15, 1997. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Fidel Ramos, right, offers a toast to Prince Charles during a dinner on July 3, 1997, at the Malacanang palace in Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Pat Roque, File) Credit: Pat Roque Credit: Pat Roque Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Fidel Ramos, right, offers a toast to Prince Charles during a dinner on July 3, 1997, at the Malacanang palace in Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Pat Roque, File) Credit: Pat Roque Credit: Pat Roque

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, second left, urges other presidents to wave with hands during a brief photo session prior to the summit of APEC leaders in Subic, west of Manila, on Nov. 25, 1996. From left are Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto, President Ramos, Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien and Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Fred Chartrand, File) Credit: Fred Chartrand Credit: Fred Chartrand Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, second left, urges other presidents to wave with hands during a brief photo session prior to the summit of APEC leaders in Subic, west of Manila, on Nov. 25, 1996. From left are Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto, President Ramos, Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien and Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Fred Chartrand, File) Credit: Fred Chartrand Credit: Fred Chartrand

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, Vice-President Jejomar Binay, left, and former President Fidel Ramos, right, link arms as they sing a patriotic song to celebrate the 25th "People Power" anniversary on Feb. 25, 2011, at the People Power Monument along EDSA highway at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Ramos was one of the leaders of the near bloodless four-day people power revolution 25 years ago that ousted the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos from 20-year-rule and helped install Aquino's mother Corazon "Cory" Aquino to the presidency. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez Combined Shape Caption FILE - Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, Vice-President Jejomar Binay, left, and former President Fidel Ramos, right, link arms as they sing a patriotic song to celebrate the 25th "People Power" anniversary on Feb. 25, 2011, at the People Power Monument along EDSA highway at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Ramos was one of the leaders of the near bloodless four-day people power revolution 25 years ago that ousted the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos from 20-year-rule and helped install Aquino's mother Corazon "Cory" Aquino to the presidency. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, right, shakes hands with former President Fidel Ramos during the ruling party LAKAS-CMD (Christian Muslim Democrats) meeting on Jan. 14, 2006, at the Malacanang palace in Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Pat Roque, File) Credit: Pat Roque Credit: Pat Roque Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, right, shakes hands with former President Fidel Ramos during the ruling party LAKAS-CMD (Christian Muslim Democrats) meeting on Jan. 14, 2006, at the Malacanang palace in Manila. Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94. Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, said his longtime aide Norman Legaspi. (AP Photo/Pat Roque, File) Credit: Pat Roque Credit: Pat Roque