Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

Charles Goolsby, 16, came with his brothers and father. He said his late grandfather was a lifelong Rams fan and his passion for the team was contagious.

“I was holding my breath in the fourth quarter but I just knew that Kupp could win it,” Goolsby said.

“We are here for our grandpa,” he added.

Three LA sports teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coliseum was once home to the Rams, who now play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Caption A fan in costume stands near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption A fan admires the logo on a jacket from Super Bowl 34, which was won by the St. Louis Rams, during a gathering near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caption A young fan carries a football and blows a horn before the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)