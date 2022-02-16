Hamburger icon
Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

A fan holds a flag near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Nation & World
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Rams fans are cheering Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams fans cheered Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Team members waved at fans from open-top buses rolling down a route leading to a plaza outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where thousands clad in a sea of yellow and blue Rams gear awaited a rally.

“It’s like a dream” said Lawrence Morse, who drove in from suburban Irwindale with his 12-year-old son Jacob.

“We watched almost every game the whole season,” said Jacob. “We knew they would win the Super Bowl!”

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a 79-yard final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game's MVP.

Charles Goolsby, 16, came with his brothers and father. He said his late grandfather was a lifelong Rams fan and his passion for the team was contagious.

“I was holding my breath in the fourth quarter but I just knew that Kupp could win it,” Goolsby said.

“We are here for our grandpa,” he added.

Three LA sports teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coliseum was once home to the Rams, who now play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

A fan in costume stands near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A fan in costume stands near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A fan admires the logo on a jacket from Super Bowl 34, which was won by the St. Louis Rams, during a gathering near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A fan admires the logo on a jacket from Super Bowl 34, which was won by the St. Louis Rams, during a gathering near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A fan admires the logo on a jacket from Super Bowl 34, which was won by the St. Louis Rams, during a gathering near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A young fan carries a football and blows a horn before the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A young fan carries a football and blows a horn before the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A young fan carries a football and blows a horn before the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Maria Perez, of Riverside, Calif., wears a Rams hat as she waits for the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the team's win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Maria Perez, of Riverside, Calif., wears a Rams hat as she waits for the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the team's win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Maria Perez, of Riverside, Calif., wears a Rams hat as she waits for the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the team's win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

