Rams' rookie receiver Puka Nacua suffers rib injury during second quarter vs. Browns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a rib injury.

The Rams said Nacua was questionable to return.

Nacua made a leaping grab for a 20-yard reception with 8:10 remaining when he landed hard on the right side of his body on the Browns' sideline.

The fifth-round pick in April's draft was tended to by the medical staff and was trying to keep his upper body still as he walked across the field to the Rams' sideline and into the locker room.

Nacua has dealt with rib issues throughout the season but has managed to play through them. He had four receptions for 105 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

He went over 1,000 yards receiving during the quarter and is the first Rams rookie receiver to top that threshold in a season.

