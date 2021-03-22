Rams sign speedy veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming

When McVay was asked Friday about the possibility of signing another receiver, the coach smiled and replied: “We’re always trying to add some juice.”

Jackson was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Crenshaw district. After a standout career at prep powerhouse Long Beach Poly, he spurned USC’s interest and moved north to play three collegiate seasons at California.

Jackson will join fellow Los Angeles-area native Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as the Rams’ top receivers. Josh Reynolds, the Rams’ No. 3 receiver last season, is an unsigned free agent, while Van Jefferson is expected to get much more playing time in 2021 after being used sparingly as a rookie.

Woods, Kupp and Jefferson are all excellent receivers, but all three play a game based on precision, not overwhelming speed.

Jackson has led the NFL in yards per reception four times in his career — and if he’s healthy, he could fit the Rams’ needs perfectly.

McVay had Sammy Watkins as a deep threat in 2017, and he was followed by Brandin Cooks in 2018 and 2019. Los Angeles traded Cooks early last year and didn't replace his speed.

“When you definitely have skill players with juice, that can threaten the top shelf of the (opponents') coverage,” general manager Les Snead said Friday when asked about the importance of signing a deep threat.

“The difficult part of the equation is finding those players who can actually threaten NFL defenders, because most players that come into this league are fast,” Snead added. "So there is an element where you have to really go search and identify. We’d all love to identify those guys that can even threaten NFL defenders.”

