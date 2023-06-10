Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van, reaches $45 million settlement with New Haven, Connecticut

Once at the police station, officers mocked Cox and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries, according to surveillance and body-worn camera footage. Officers dragged Cox by his feet out of the van and placed him in a holding cell prior to his eventual transfer to a hospital.

Five officers, including those who were fired, face criminal charges in the case. All have pleaded not guilty.

Cox last year sued the officers and the city for $100 million. His attorneys called the settlement the largest ever in a police misconduct case.

Cox did not plan to make any public comments over the weekend, Rubano said.

“He kind of relived what happened to him throughout the day yesterday, so it was a very emotional day,” the attorney said by phone. “He’s unwinding now.”

The case drew outrage from civil rights advocates like the NAACP, along with comparisons to the Freddie Gray case in Baltimore. Cox is Black, while all five officers who were arrested are Black or Hispanic. Gray, who also was Black, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a city police van.

New Haven police have since adopted reforms that include making sure all prisoners wear seat belts. The state Senate on June 5 gave final approval to legislation that would require seat belts for all prisoners being transported.

“Randy entered a police transport vehicle being able to walk, and now he’s not able to walk,” Elicker said at a news conference Saturday. He said he had spoken with Cox's mother earlier in the day.

“What I shared with her is that while this settlement cannot bring Randy back to his original state when he entered that police transport vehicle, that my hope is that it provides Randy the future medical support and other support that he will need," Elicker said. "Randy’s 36 years old, and we hope he has a long life ahead of him with the kind of support and care that he deserves.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP