Ranger injured and armed person making threats dies at Yellowstone, park says

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An armed person who was making unspecified threats at Yellowstone National Park died and a park ranger was hospitalized following an exchange of gunfire Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Canyon Village, an area in the central part of the park that has a campground, lodging and visitor center, after rangers responded to a report of a person making threats, park officials said in a statement. The statement did not say exactly where the shots were fired and whether visitors were impacted by what it called “a significant law enforcement incident" that began overnight.