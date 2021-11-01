Rangers agree with Norris winner Fox on 7-year extension

“We are thrilled that we have agreed to terms with Adam on a contract extension and that he will continue to play for the team he grew up cheering for,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “In just over two seasons, Adam has consistently shown why he is a cornerstone for our organization and one of the best players in the NHL. It has been a privilege for us, and our fans, to watch Adam showcase his ability on a nightly basis, and we are glad to have that opportunity for seven more years.”

The contract is reportedly worth $66.5 million with an annual salary cap hit of $9.5 million. That's the same cap hit as Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who signed for $76 million over eight years.