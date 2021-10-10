Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games.

“Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL,” first-year general manager Chris Drury said Sunday in a statement. “In addition to being a great player on the ice, Mika is an exemplary person off of the ice. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Rangers organization and are excited that he will continue his career in New York.”