Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s.

Texas was 53-61 after finishing a series win at home Sunday over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn't had a winning record at any point this season. That's even after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175, seven-year deal.

The Rangers peaked at 24-24 at the end of May, but then lost their next three games and five of six.

When the Rangers signed Seager, Semien and right-hander Jon Gray (four-year, $56 million contract), they knew they still had a long way to go after 102 losses last season. But they expected to be showing more significant improvement this season.

Beasley is in his eighth season with the Rangers, and is the longest-tenured member of their big-league coaching staff. He previously was on the major league staffs with Washington (2006) and Pittsburgh (2008-10), and had a 590-472 record in eight seasons as a minor league manager in those organizations.

