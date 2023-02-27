X
Dark Mode Toggle

Rangers' Miller ejected for spitting at Kings' Doughty

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period of Sunday’s game

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty late in the first period of Sunday’s game.

Miller’s absence left the Rangers with just five defensemen the remainder of the game — the second time in two days they’ve had to finish a game a player short at the position.

Ryan Lindgren left New York’s game at Washington on Saturday with an apparent left shoulder injury after a hit into the boards from T.J. Oshie in the first period.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Chris Kirk, after 8-year wait, wins the Honda Classic
2
Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan
3
Kyle Busch gets 1st RCR victory in Fontana's NASCAR farewell
4
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
5
Hong Kong model’s in-laws charged after body parts found
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top