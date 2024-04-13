Rangers' reliever Burke breaks his non-throwing hand after punching a wall following a poor outing

The 27-year-old allowed three hits and four runs in the seventh inning of his team's 12-8 win.

“We want our guys, our athletes to be competitive and hate to lose, but with that passion there’s a fine edge, and when you cross that line there’s going to be consequences,” Bochy said. “And we just saw what happened there. You love the fact that he was upset with not helping the club last night … but it just wasn’t a smart move.”

The Astros were unhappy at Burke's plunking of the elbow of slugger Yordan Alvarez after almost hitting him on three previous pitches inside. Alvarez stared Burke down before trotting to first base. Kyle Tucker sent Burke's next pitch into the second deck in left field for his second home of the game and punctuated it with a bat flip.

Bochy denied that Burke, who has a 15.00 ERA in five appearances this season, was trying to hit Alvarez.

“Any team would be upset in that situation with pitches, when he’s struggling trying to throw strikes,” Bochy said. “Four pitches go at their guy. Just like we’re going to be upset. But Burke was out there … because he’s trying to find his game. He wouldn’t have been in that game if he had good command and control.”

Bochy said he hasn't had a chance to talk to Burke about what happened yet but he plans to have a conversation about it.

“Obviously he regrets it,” Bochy said. “Sometimes you don’t have time to think about what the consequences may be. You’re just that upset and that frustrated. That’s the passion to do well (and) hate to lose. It’s not the first time I’ve seen it.”

In 2022, Astros reliever Phil Maton broke his right pinkie finger when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston’s regular-season finale, causing him to miss the postseason.

Right-hander Austin Pruitt was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take Burke's spot on the roster.

