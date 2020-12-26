Rangers sign Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to $6M contract

The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year.

The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings with 132 2/3.