Rangers slugger Adolis García appears to hurt left side and leaves World Series Game 3

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona in the eighth inning after appearing to hurt his left side on a swing

17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona in the eighth inning Monday night after appearing to hurt his left side on a swing.

The AL Championship Series MVP grabbed his left side while coming out of the batter's box on his flyout against Luis Frías. When García got to first base, he bent over and put both hands on his knees.

Travis Jankowski replaced García in right field in the bottom half, with the Rangers leading the Diamondbacks 3-0.

García is hitting a team-high .323 in the postseason with eight homers and a major league-record 22 RBIs, one more than David Freese had for the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals. García is 3 for 10 in the World Series with two RBIs, including an 11th-inning home run off Miguel Castro that gave Texas a 6-5 win in Friday's opener.

He hit .357 with five homers and 15 RBIs in the ALCS against Houston.

