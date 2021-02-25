Rapinoe-led US beats Argentina 6-0 to win SheBelieves Cup

Argentina, a late addition after Japan dropped out because of coronavirus concerns, did not win a match but did impress with gritty performances.

Rapinoe scored in the 16th minute with a well-timed strike on a through ball from Rose Lavelle for the early lead.

Rapinoe added another in the 26th minute, tapping in a cross from Lloyd. Rapinoe is the top SheBelieves career leader with seven goals, including three in this edition.

“We wanted to come out fast as always. It's always dangerous to leave teams hanging around, so we definitely didn't do that today,” Rapinoe said. “Just tried to find the space, be aggressive.”

Lloyd added a goal in the 34th. It was Lloyd's 124th international goal and it came in her 299th appearance with the national team.

Kristie Mewis scored on an angle into the far corner for her fourth career international goal in the 41st minute, and the United States took a 4-0 lead into the half.

Morgan scored in 84th, her first goal since giving birth to her daughter Charlie last May. It was her 108th international goal, moving her into sole possession of fifth place on the team's career list.

“I'm very excited to get my first goal back with the national team and join the list of moms on the team who have scored goals and played as a national team player,” Morgan said. “I just want to be an example for other female athletes who are moms or want to become moms, knowing that they still belong in the game.”

Press scored on a header before the final whistle for her 11th goal in her last 15 games.

Rose Lavelle was named the MVP for the tournament.

“Honestly I don't know how I won that,” Lavelle said. “It's always nice to be recognized, but I think there were other people that deserved it more.”

The United States improved to 4-0 against Argentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with forward Carli Lloyd (10) after Rapinoe score her second goal during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) and Argentina midfielder Clarisa Huber, below, compete for a ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States midfielder Kristie Mewis (22) and Argentina midfielder Daiana Falfan (20) compete for a header during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and Argentina defender Marina Delgado (4) compete for a ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Argentina goalkeeper Solana Pereyra, left, knocks the ball away as United States midfielder Jaelin Howell attempts a header on goal off a corner kick during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States forward Carli Lloyd (10) and Argentina defender Aldana Cometti (6) compete for a ball during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States forward Alex Morgan (13) scores a goal between forward Christen Press (23) and Argentinal defender Aldana Cometti (6) during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States forward Alex Morgan (13) and Argentina midfielder Vanesa Santana (5) compete for a header during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

United States midfielder Kristie Mewis (22) is congratulated by midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) and forward Megan Rapinoe, right, after Mewis scored a goal during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack