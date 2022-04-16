Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A search of Freddie’s pickup truck yielded a gun, 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of the prescription sedative promethazine, said Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.