Rapper Black Rob, known for hit ‘Whoa!,' dead at 52

His debut album “Life Story,” released in 2000, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and went platinum, led by the infectious single “Whoa!”

”‘Whoa!’ carried us through a significant point of our time in hip-hop," Curry said. “He always felt like he took the label on his back.”

His second album, “The Black Rob Report,” was his last with Bad Boy, and his career stalled due to legal troubles. He served four years in prison in connection with a 2004 hotel robbery.

Curry said Diddy had helped Black Rob financially over the years and was paying for the rapper's funeral.