Rapper Dizzee Rascal sentenced for assaulting his ex

A judge at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London told the musician he must observe a 24-week curfew and wear an electronic tag. The judge also imposed a 12-month restraining order on the 37-year-old musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills.

The musician was convicted last month of headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. Prosecutors said he pressed his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” argument over money and custody arrangements for their two children.