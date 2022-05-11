Rapper Gunna booked into jail on racketeering charge

BreakingNews
Dayton residents’ electric rates will cost less, council says
This image provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens. Rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on a racketeering charge after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses him of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
The rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta Wednesday on a racketeering charge after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta on a racketeering charge Wednesday after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people.

An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

The indictment alleges that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. It includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to further the gang's interests.

Gunna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

