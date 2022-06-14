Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media

Kitchens was among more than two dozen people charged last month in an 88-page indictment in Georgia's Fulton County. Also indicted was rapper Young Thug — real name Jeffery Williams — who's accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that's commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

Kitchens, who is signed to Williams' Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year.

Kitchens' message says he comes from a “marginalized neighborhood” and never dreamed his art would change his life and the lives of his loved ones.

“I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances,” the statement says.

He added: “Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won't stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person."